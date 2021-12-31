‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Was ‘Joyous’ For Daniel Radcliffe

A bunch of millennials are suddenly feeling much older this weekend. It’s not because of the New Year — it’s because HBO Max is premiering a Harry Potter reunion special to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the first film’s premiere. Several of the franchise’s cast members have returned for the new special, including the three principals: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. Radcliffe told us he was excited to participate in the event, especially since he realizes how beloved the Harry Potter franchise is in the eyes of millions of fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Radcliffe)
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is now streaming on HBO Max.