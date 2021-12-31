From ‘Karate Kid’ To ‘Cobra Kai,’ Ralph Macchio Knows He’s A Lucky Guy

In an era when so many properties are being remade or rebooted, Cobra Kai is a standout. The series, for those who don’t know, picks up the story of The Karate Kid characters Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence three decades after we last saw them in the movies. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka both returned to their original roles, and the series has been embraced by both fans and critics, with its third season even garnering an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. With its fourth season premiering on Netflix, Macchio talked to us about how fortunate he’s been to play a character that’s beloved by so many fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ralph Macchio)