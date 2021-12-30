Lady Gaga’s Not-So-Fast Rise To Fame

Lady Gaga has been a pop culture fixture for the past 13 years, thanks to her success in the pop music realm, television (American Horror Story), and films (A Star Is Born). She’s won Grammy Awards, Golden Globes Awards, and an Oscar, and her music sales are a nine-digit figure — yes, hundreds of millions of sales. Things seemed to happen overnight for Gaga, who broke through at the age of 22. But, as she told us, it wasn’t overnight success at all, and she faced her share of struggles before finding success. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lady Gaga)