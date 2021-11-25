Giles Martin: The Beatles ‘Rewrote The Book’

Giles Martin was less than a year old when The Beatles broke up, which was unfortunate for him. Had he been a little older, he could have had a front-row seat for the Fab Four’s final sessions. That’s because his father was George Martin, the legendary producer who worked with the band throughout its career. Over the years, though, Giles has had plenty of opportunities to work the music of The Beatles. Now a noted producer himself, he won two Grammy Awards for his work on the soundtrack to Cirque de Soleil’s Beatles tribute, Love, and he’s produced 50th Anniversary editions of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Abbey Road,Let It Be, and The Beatles (aka The White Album). He’s also the sound mixer on the new documentary series, The Beatles: Get Back, which takes a look at the recording of Let It Be, the band’s final album together. Having worked so closely with the band’s material — not to mention having heard many of his father’s stories — Giles is in an unique position to discuss the band’s history, and he talked to us about their phenomenal success. (Click on the media bar below to hear Giles Martin)
The Beatles: Get Back is currently streaming on Hulu.