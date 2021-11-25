Elizabeth Berkley: Thanks To Reboot, ‘Saved By The Bell’ Fans Span Generations

By Hollywood Outbreak
SAVED BY THE BELL — Pictured: (l-r) Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren as Jessie Spano, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Morris, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris — (Photo by: Trae Patton/Peacock)

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Saved by the Bell was must-see TV for a whole generation of young viewers, so it’s not much of a surprise that the show’s been rebooted, featuring many original cast members and a whole new generation of students at Bayside High. As the revived series enters its second season, Elizabeth Berkley — who was a student in the original series and the mother of a student in the new version — told us why she thinks the show appeals to fans of the original and a brand-new set of younger viewers. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth Berkley)

Saved by the Bell — both the original series and the reboot — is currently streaming on Peacock.

