Lady Gaga Literally Went The Distance For ‘House Of Gucci’

House of Gucci is director Ridley Scott’s look into the famous fashion family, its power struggles, and its criminal controversies. The film stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who marries into the family and eventually becomes embroiled in a murder-for-hire plot against her husband. The real-life Patrizia Reggiani has expressed disappointment that Gaga didn’t make an effort to contact her, but Gaga told us that wasn’t necessary, because she did all kinds of research for the role on her own, research that included temporarily moving to the Gucci family’s stomping grounds in Italy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lady Gaga)