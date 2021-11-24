Circle Of Life: Disney Films Inspired Lin-Manuel Miranda, Who’s Now Writing For Disney Films

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been enchanted with Disney movies since he was young, and now the Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner realized a dream when he got to write songs for the studio’s animated film Moana. Although it earned him an Oscar nomination, he didn’t get the statuette that would complete his EGOT. Now, he’s got another shot, as Disney invited him back to work on another animated musical, Encanto. With nine new songs, we wouldn’t bet against Miranda getting another nomination, but Miranda says he already feels like a winner, just having worked on Encanto. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lin-Manuel Miranda)