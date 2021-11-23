The Truth Behind Mindy Kaling’s ‘Sex Lives’

While Mindy Kaling may not be the star of the provocatively titled new show The Sex Lives of College Girls, she is one of the driving forces behind it. As its co-creator, executive producer, and one of its writers, Kaling’s comedic sensibilities come through clearly in its stories and humor. But even though the show bears her fingerprints, Kaling told us the show, which she developed with co-creator Justin Noble, doesn’t come from her own life story. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mindy Kaling)
The Sex Lives of College Girls is currently streaming on HBO Max.