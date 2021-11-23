Natalie Zea: Characters Are Driving ‘La Brea’s’ Success

While the idea of a chunk of Los Angeles falling into a sinkhole, trapping its survivors in a strange prehistoric world, may seem a little preposterous, La Brea has performed well enough that NBC has already picked up the drama series for a second season. To Natalie Zea, who heads up the show’s large ensemble cast, the early pickup reflects the show’s main strengths. The show’s success, Zea told us, will rely on the audience connecting with the show’s characters more than its fantastical storyline.(Click on the link to hear Natalie Zea)
La Breaairs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.