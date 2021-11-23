HBO Unveils ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer

Created, written and directed by Sam Levinson, starring Emmy winner Zendaya, and produced in partnership with A24, the drama series will return for its eight-episode second season SUNDAY, JANUARY 9 (9:00p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17 year old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.
Season 2 Cast (series regulars): Emmy-winner Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.