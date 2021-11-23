For Her Movies, Anjelica Huston Channeled The Original Addams Family

While The Addams Family has been around for more than 80 years, most Americans under the age of 60 first became aware of the creepy, spooky, and altogether ooky family from the 1964 television adaptation of the Charles Addams cartoons. Though the show only ran for two seasons, its 64 episodes have lived on for decades in reruns, and it was a point of reference for many when it was decided that The Addams Family would get a big-screen adaptation of its own. That film’s Thanksgiving 1991 release was well-received by audiences, who made it America’s #1 film upon its release. Oscar-winning actress Anjelica Huston won a lot of praise for her starring role as Morticia Addams; surprisingly, she told us upon the film’s release, most of her background on Morticia came not from the TV series, but from the original Addams cartoons. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anjelica Huston)