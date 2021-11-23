Bette Midler’s Always Been Proud Of Her ‘Boys’

Thirty years ago, Bette Midler and James Caan starred in a movie that — at the time — most people wanted to forget, For The Boys.. While it had a successful limited release in two theaters the weekend before Thanksgiving in 1991, its wide release the following weekend proved disastrous. It only earned $4.5 million dollars and was gone from most theaters by Christmas, its $17.8 million gross falling well short of the film’s $40 million budget. Over the years, though, the movie has picked up its share of fans, and it even spawned a musical stage adaptation. Midler would say that’s a case of the movie finally getting its due, because when it was released, she was convinced it was the best movie she’d made up to that point. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bette Midler)