‘Star Trek’s’ Jonathan Frakes Thought ‘First Contact’ Was First-Rate

Following the film Star Trek: Generations, which had the venerable Trek franchise passing the baton from its original crew to the Next Generation crew, Jonathan Frakes was given the task of completing the transition with Star Trek: First Contact. Of course, since Frakes also played Commander William Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation, he had double duty as the film’s director and one of its stars. First Contact has won universal praise as being the best of the Next Generation cast’s films, but that came as no surprise to Frakes. When the film was released 25 years ago, Frakes was enthusiastic about how all of the movie’s elements seemed to work so perfectly, from the script to the casting to the performances. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jonathan Frakes)
