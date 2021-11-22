In His Roles, Jeremy Renner Channels His Inner Strength

You’re going to see a lot of Jeremy Renner, since he’s got two new high-profile television projects streaming simultaneously. Renner stars in Mayor of Kingstown as the head of a family that controls most of the power and money in a small town in Michigan. Hawkeye, of course, has him reprising the role he’s played in several of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Even when he was playing a superhero, his alter ego was a kind of “everyman,” yet his characters always possess an inner strength that belies their ordinary nature, and Renner says that’s a character trait that he personally got from his own upbringing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeremy Renner)
Mayor of Kingstownis currently streaming on Paramount+, and “Hawkeye” starts streaming Wednesday on Disney+.