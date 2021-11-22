‘Beauty & The Beast’ Brought Out Angela Lansbury’s Rebellious Side

Though it may be a tale as old as time, it’s now been 30 years since Disney brought the story of Beauty & the Beast to the big screen in what became the first-ever animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. (Though it didn’t win in that category, the film did win two Oscars, for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.) Hollywood veteran Angela Lansbury of course, voiced the role of Mrs. Potts — the castle cook-turned-enchanted teapot — to perfection, and she was featured in several of the film’s musical numbers, including a solo version of the film’s Oscar-winning title song. However, when she sang that song, she admits she broke the rules. Usually, those performances are filmed so that the animators can watch the actors’ expressions and mannerisms. But when the film opened, Lansbury told us she wouldn’t allow them to film her singing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Angela Lansbury)
Lansbury was also featured on the show-stopping (and Oscar-nominated) production number Be Our Guest, and she loves everything about that song, from the composition by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken to the performances by her fellow cast members, especially the late Jerry Orbach. (Click on the media bar below to hear Angela Lansbury)
