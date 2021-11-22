Ariana Grande’s Got Another Fan In ‘The Voice’ Colleague Kelly Clarkson

One of the things that makes The Voice special is that its contestants get to work directly with artists who’ve had incredible success with numerous hit songs. For Ariana Grande, that means 19 Top 10 hits, including six that have gone all the way to the top of the charts. That kind of success has impressed her fellow coaches on The Voice; John Legend has spoken to us about how much his family loves the singer. Kelly Clarkson echoes those sentiments, and she spoke to us about her favorite songs in the Ariana Grande catalog. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelly Clarkson)
