Rafe Judkins Took His ‘Wheel Of Time’ Adaptation Personally

Starting with the publication of its first novel in 1990, the Wheel of Time series became wildly popular, ultimately spanning a total of 14 books and a prequel. It’s also a series that meant a lot to young Rafe Judkins back then, so when he was given the chance to develop the books into a new TV series, it became an all-consuming passion for him. It’s taken more than four and a half years for Judkins and his team to get the series on the air and, in that time, he says the process of completing these episodes has been emotional and sometimes overwhelming. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rafe Judkins)
The Wheel of Time is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.