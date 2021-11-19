Paul Rudd’s ‘Ghostbuster’ Memories Are A Little Bit Terrifying

With a starring role in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Paul Rudd gets to become part of a franchise he’s loved for a long, long time. He was a young student when he saw the original film in 1984, and he has very fond memories of how surprising the movie was. What did he find so surprising? With a cast that featuredSaturday Night Live’sBill Murray and Dan Aykroyd (who also appear in Afterlife), he knew it was going to be funny. But he admits he found himself unprepared for how scary the movie was, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Paul Rudd)
