‘King Richard’ Changes Will Smith’s Idea Of Parenting

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
WILL SMITH as Richard Williams in Warner Bros. Pictures’ inspiring drama “KING RICHARD,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Credit: Chiabella James

Raising a pair of promising tennis prodigies in Venus and Serena Williams, Richard Williams was no ordinary father. Then again, the same can be said about Will Smith, since fatherhood came to him after he’d established himself as one of America’s biggest celebrities. Once Smith got the role of the elder Williams in the new biopic King Richard, he focused on learning as much about the man as he could, and Smith told us that in drawing parallels between the Williams family and his own, he started to learn some very interesting lessons about himself. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith)

King Richard is now playing in theaters and currently streaming on HBO Max.

