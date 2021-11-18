Worlds Colliding! Larry David Is ‘Curb’-ing Himself!

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Photograph by John P. Johnson/ HBO

Throughout his career, Larry David has been known as a curmudgeonly character in real life. So, when creating the fictionalized version of Larry David for Curb Your Enthusiasm, he didn’t have to stray too far from his own personality. Still, people who knew him well could tell the difference between the real person and the Curb character. But now, after 20 years and 11 seasons of making Curb, David says there’s more overlap between the man and the character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Larry David)

Curb Your Enthusiasm airs Sunday nights on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak