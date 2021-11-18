Worlds Colliding! Larry David Is ‘Curb’-ing Himself!

Throughout his career,Larry David has been known as a curmudgeonly character in real life. So, when creating the fictionalized version of Larry David for Curb Your Enthusiasm, he didn’t have to stray too far from his own personality. Still, people who knew him well could tell the difference between the real person and the Curb character. But now, after 20 years and 11 seasons of making Curb, David says there’s more overlap between the man and the character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Larry David)