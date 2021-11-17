‘Wonder Years’ Star Feels Like He’s Gone Back In Time

When the original version ofThe Wonder Yearspremiered in 1988, it was only 20 years removed from the show’s timeline. But now, more than 50 years have gone by since the show’s late-1960s setting and the current day — in fact, the only member of the new version’s cast to be alive during the actual “wonder years” is narrator Don Cheadle. For the rest of the show’s actors, showing up to work feels like walking through a time portal, and star Elisha Williams told us that’s one of the things he enjoys most about it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elisha Williams)
The Wonder Years airs Wednesdays at 8:30/7:30c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.