‘CSI’ Comeback Wasn’t Easy For William Petersen & Jorja Fox

The return of William Petersenand Jorja Fox to the new CSI show, CSI: Vegas, isn’t just a return to their old characters — it’s the first time either of them has taken a starring role on a television show since the original CSI’s finale. That being the case, both Petersen and Fox admitted to being a little rusty when they showed up at the new CSI: Vegas set, and they talked to us about the toughest part about trying to pick up where they’d left off.(Click on the media bar below to hear William Petersen & Jorja Fox)
CSI: Vegasairs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.