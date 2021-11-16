With ‘New Blood,’ Michael C. Hall Returns To Find Dexter A Bit Different

When it comes to the show Dexter, Michael C. Hall’s lead character was always a complex character, open to interpretation by viewers. Was he a hero? An antihero? A good guy who does bad things for good reasons? Or a bad guy who uses good reasons to excuse his bad behavior? And if viewers had a tough time figuring out the character, just imagine what it was like for Hall as he played him. Now that Hall’s back for Dexter: New Blood, he told us the time that passed between the end of the original series and the start of the new miniseries gave him an opportunity to see the character in some new and different ways. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael C. Hall)
Dexter: New Bloodairs Sunday nights on Showtime, and it’s streaming on the Showtime Anytime app.