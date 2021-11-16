Reflectiarmus! Daniel Radcliffe Revisits ‘Harry Potter’s’ Aftermath

Want to make a millennial feel old? Tell them it’s now been 20 years since the release of the first Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, that Daniel Radcliffe is now 32 years old, and that it’s been more than 10 years since the eight-film franchise drew to a close. With a decade’s worth of distance from the films, Radcliffe told us that it’s the on-set friendships and camaraderie he misses most about Harry Potter. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Radcliffe)
Once the “Potter” saga was complete, Radcliffe was faced with the daunting task of reinventing himself as an actor, since he’d been known to audiences almost exclusively as the bespectacled wizard ever since he was just 12 years old. He says that once the final film, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2,” had wrapped, all he wanted to do was make interesting movies that showcased more of his skills. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Radcliffe)
The entire Harry Potter franchise is currently streaming on HBO Max, and the “Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection” is available on Blu-Ray and 4K.