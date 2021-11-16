In ‘King Richard,’ Will Smith Plays His Ultimate Father Figure

You may not know Richard Williams well, but you surely know his daughters. Venus and Serena Williams have spent a long time in the upper echelon of the women’s tennis world, and Richard has been a constant presence in their lives, as a father, a coach, and a strategist guiding his talented daughters to the top. In the new biopic King Richard, Will Smith plays Richard Williams, and Smith told us about the moment when he first became aware of who Richard Williams was. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith)
King Richard opens in theaters and starts streaming on HBO Max this Friday.