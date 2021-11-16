For ‘Queens,’ Music Producer Swizz Beatz Mines His ’90s Roots

Producer Swizz Beatz began his ascension to the top of the music business in the late 1990s, producing his first No. 1 rap single for Jay-Z in 1999. Since then, he’s been a prominent force in the industry, producing hits for the likes of Drake, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, and his wife, Alicia Keys. These days, he’s also working on the new ABC drama Queens; he’s the executive music director for the show, which is based on the reformation of a successful ’90s girl group. When it came to producing the fictional group’s hits from their heyday, Beatz told us that was right up his alley, since his sensibilities are still rooted in that ’90s sound. (Click on the media bar below to hear Beatz)
Queensairs Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC and starts streaming the following day on Hulu.