Paramount+ Releases ‘Halo’ Teaser Trailer

During Xbox(R)’s 20th anniversary celebration today, Paramount+ revealed the first teaser for the service’s highly anticipated upcoming original series, HALO, based on the iconic Xbox franchise. HALO will launch on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all international markets where the streaming service will be available in 2022.
In its adaptation for Paramount+, HALO will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001 with the launch of Xbox(R)’s first Halo game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, HALO the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.
The series stars Pablo Schreiber (“American Gods”) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117, Natascha McElhone (“Californication”) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super soldiers, and Jen Taylor (Halo Game Series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race. Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine (“Fargo”), Shabana Azmi (“Fire”), Natasha Culzac (“The Witcher”), Olive Gray (“Half Moon Investigations”), Yerin Ha (“Reef Break”), Bentley Kalu (“Avengers: Age of Ultron”), Kate Kennedy (“Catastrophe”), Charlie Murphy (“Peaky Blinders”) and Danny Sapani (“Penny Dreadful”).
Halo reinvented how people think about video games and has grown into a global entertainment phenomenon, having sold more than 82 million copies worldwide and grossing more than $6 billion in lifetime total sales revenue.
HALO is produced by SHOWTIME(R) in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television. HALO is executive produced by Steven Kane, alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.