Jason Reitman: The Apparitions That Led To His New ‘Ghostbusters’

Ghostbusters: Afterlife isn’t the first visit back to the Ghostbusters universe since the original cast’s movies in the 1980s — there was the 2016 remake that featured Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig. But to most fans, the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife is being seen as the true successor to the 1984 blockbuster and 1989’s Ghostbusters II, since it’s coming from the same family that made those films. While Ivan Reitman directed those two, his son Jason has co-written and directed the new film, and there are appearances in the film from the original “Ghostbusters” crew. Speaking at a New York Comic Con panel, Jason Reitman talked about why he finally decided it was time to expand on the story his father started telling four decades ago. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Reitman)