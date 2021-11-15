Hugh Dillon’s ‘Kingstown’ Has Pre-‘Yellowstone’ Roots

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Jeremy Renner as Mike of the Paramount+ series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller ViacomCBS ©2021 Paramount+, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Hugh Dillon has been starring on the Paramount Network series Yellowstone in the recurring role of Sheriff Donnie Haskell. But now, he’s got a regular role on a new show called Mayor of Kingstown. It’s no surprise that he got a role on the series, which stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, and Kyle Chandler, since he’s also the show’s co-creator and executive producer.  He developed the show with Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, but Dillon told us that Mayor of Kingstown is an idea they’d been working on long, long before Yellowstone became a hit. (Click on the media bar below Hugh Dillon)

New episodes of Mayor of Kingstown start streaming Sundays on Paramount+.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak