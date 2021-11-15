Getting In Tune With Toons Wasn’t Easy For ‘Space Jam’s’ Michael Jordan

It was 25 years ago that the groundbreaking movie Space Jam was released. Of course, it was released at a time when the concept of mixing animation and live action wasn’t nearly as advanced as it is now, and it also featured a star who — although he was a natural in front of the camera — was a novice actor. When we spoke to Michael Jordan about working on the film, he told us the film’s other live actors were great to work with, but working with Bugs, Daffy, and the other Looney Tunes was a little more challenging. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Jordan)
Space Jam is currently streaming on HBO Max and is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.