Ariana Grande’s Love Of ‘The Voice’ Goes Beyond The Voices

Ariana Grandealways appreciates seeing talented people perform, and she gets plenty of opportunities to do that on The Voice. But what she enjoys even more is getting to know the stories behind the performers, and she told us that’s one of the reasons why she was so excited to join the show and work face-to-face with its contestants and their families. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ariana Grande)
The Voice airs Monday & Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.