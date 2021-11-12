NBC Renews ‘La Brea’ For Season 2

NBC has renewed its hit Tuesday drama “La Brea” for a second season.
“La Brea” is the #1 new program this fall in the 18-49 demo and the series has reached more than 47 million viewers across linear and digital platforms.
The “La Brea” pilot, which aired Sept. 28, currently stands at a 3.6 in 18-49 and 19.8 million viewers.
The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Zyra Gorecki, Jon Seda, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Nicholas Gonzalez, Lily Santiago, Chloe De Los Santos and Josh McKenzie.
Writer David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman,