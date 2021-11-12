Jamie Dornan Had A Hometown Advantage Making ‘Belfast’

The new film Belfast, written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, is the story of a young boy — partially based on Branagh himself — growing up in Northern Ireland’s capital in the late 1960s. Jamie Dornan, who stars as the boy’s father, didn’t have to do much research on the character’s background. After all, he’s Belfast-born and bred himself. Dornan told us that his own childhood memories of growing up in Belfast gave him a really good understanding of the character he’s playing in the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jamie Dornan)