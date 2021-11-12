For ‘Rocky IV,’ Sylvester Stallone Thought He Found The Perfect Opponent

Revisiting the film Rocky IV, which was released 36 years ago this month, is a bit like opening an old time capsule. At the time, Cold War tensions still ran high between the United States and Soviet Union, so it made perfect sense for the Rocky series to visit the “U.S. vs. U.S.S.R.” theme. And the results were impressive, scoring the best box office returns for any movie in the Rocky series. Now, of course, the Soviet Union itself is just a distant memory, but that didn’t stop Sylvester Stallone, who starred in, wrote, and directed the film, from going back to his old film and giving it a totally new look. Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago — The Ultimate Director’s Cut restores more than half an hour of original footage to the film in its new edit, including newly restored scenes featuring the film’s mesmerizing bad guy, Dolph Lundgren. Stallone told us why he believed Lundgren was the perfect choice to play the Ivan Drago character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)