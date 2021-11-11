Rose McIver Appreciates Her Otherworldly Profession

With roles on TV shows like iZombie, Once Upon a Time, and now Ghosts, Rose McIver has spent a lot of her time lately working in the supernatural realm. But the New Zealand-born actress, who won her first part as a 3-year-old, spent a lot of time working in other genres before the supernatural stuff started coming her way. Looking back on her career, she appreciates all of the opportunities she had to work in several different genres, but says she’s really enjoying the work she’s doing now on Ghosts. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rose McIver)
Ghosts airs Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.