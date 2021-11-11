Guillermo Diaz & A Lifetime Of ‘Law & Order’

Guillermo Diaz’s very first on-screen acting appearance came in an early episode of the original Law & Orderback in 1994, when Diaz was just 18 years old. Over the years, Diaz has returned to the Law & Order universe a few more times, with additional appearances (as different characters) on both the original show and SVU. Now, in the second season of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Diaz has been brought in for a recurring role as a lieutenant on a narcotics task force. Diaz, of course, is excited about getting the chance to return with a semi-regular role, and he says he’s always enjoyed being on the Law & Order shows’ sets. (Click on the media bar below to hear Guillermo Diaz)