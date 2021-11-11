‘Fatal Attraction’ Series In The Works At Paramount+
Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced FATAL ATTRACTION has been ordered to series with Lizzy Caplan (“Castle Rock,” “Masters of Sex”) set to star as Alex, with additional cast to be announced.
A deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ’80s cultural touchstone, the new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity, through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.
Alexandra Cunningham (“Dirty John,” “Chance”) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (“Perry Mason”), with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit, and executive producers Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television.
“Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon, but has thus far only been told from the male gaze,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “Partnered with Kevin, they will bring the next explosive chapter of this story to a new generation, with a balanced eye to the complexities of the human psyche.”
Lizzy Caplan stars as Alex, who becomes obsessed with her lover after a brief affair. Caplan was most recently seen starring on the second season of “Castle Rock,” and can be heard voicing the lead character Reagan Ridley in the animated comedy “Inside Job.” Previously, Caplan starred opposite Michael Sheen in the critically acclaimed drama series “Masters of Sex,” for which she received Emmy and Critics Choice Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress. Her additional television credits include “Truth Be Told,” “Das Boot,” “Ill Behaviour” and the critically acclaimed comedy “Party Down,” which earned an AFI Award in 2009. Caplan can also be seen in roles on “The Class,” “Related,” “True Blood,” “New Girl” and Judd Apatow’s cult classic “Freaks and Geeks.” On the film side, Caplan recently wrapped production on the thriller “Cobweb,” in which she stars opposite Antony Starr. Her film credits also include “Now You See Me 2,” “The Night Before,” “The Interview,” “Extinction,” “Allied,” “Save the Date,” “Bachelorette,” “Hot Tub Time Machine,” “Cloverfield” and her breakout role as Janice Ian in “Mean Girls.