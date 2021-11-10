Paul McCartney: How ‘Let It Be’ Came To Be

When it comes to songwriting, there are few people who could even come close to matching the quantity and quality of Paul McCartney’s work. (In fact, he was once recognized by none other than Guinness World Records as the world’s “most successful songwriter.”) Now, McCartney has drawn from the work he’s done, dating back to his teenage years, for a book called The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present which mixes those lyrics with interviews conducted by Irish poet Paul Muldoon. McCartney has often been forthcoming about his work and the origins of his songs. When we asked him to talk about the genesis of the Beatles classic Let It Be, he gave us a detailed account of his inspiration. (Click on the media bar below to hear Paul McCartney)
The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present is now available from booksellers.