CMA Memories Burn Bright For Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan is no stranger to Country music’s biggest night, the Country Music Association Awards. After all, he’s twice been honored with the show’s marquee award as Entertainer of the Year. This year, he may not have any nominations, but he’ll certainly be a big part of The 55th Annual CMA Awards, since he’ll be hosting the show. With two wins and 13 nominations to his credit, Bryan’s got plenty of great memories from past CMA Awards nights, but there’s one memory that he said will always stand apart in his mind when he thinks about the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Luke Bryan)
The 55th Annual CMA Awards airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC.