‘Queens’ Mixes The Best Of Brandy’s Worlds

Since her career began back in the early 1990s, Brandy’s straddled the line between music and television on a regular basis. She recorded her debut album while working on the sitcom Thea, rose to music stardom at the same time her show Moesha became a hit, and now she’s experiencing a new resurgence as part of the cast of Queens. The show — which, ironically enough, is about a group that first experienced fame in the ’90s — has come at a perfect time for Brandy, who says her twin passions for music and acting made this a natural progression in what’s already been an amazing career.(Click on the media bar below to hear Brandy)
Queensairs Tuesday nights on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.