Harrison Ford: The ‘Star Wars’ Saga Has Always Been About Family

With the Star Wars Skywalker saga unfolding in a trio of trilogies, spread out over the course of decades, it’s entirely possible that some fans who saw the first movie in theaters could have gone to see The Rise of Skywalker with their grandchildren. That’s entirely fitting, says Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo in five of the nine films. After all, he pointed out, going back to the early days of the franchise, Ford says that writer/director George Lucas stressed the films’ focus on family. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)
