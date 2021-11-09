‘Halloween Kills’ Director Took As Much Help From Jamie Lee Curtis As He Could Get

Director David Gordon Green was just 3 years old when the original Halloween first hit theaters. Now, he’s co-written and directed the latest entry in the franchise, Halloween Kills. Of course, the one thing tying together the first movie and the new movie is their star, Jamie Lee Curtis. Since Curtis has lived with the character of Laurie Strode for more than four decades, Green told us he welcomed whatever input she wanted to contribute to the new film. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Gordon Green)
Halloween Killsis now playing in theaters and currently streaming on Peacock.