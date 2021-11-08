Story Sold Edward James Olmos On ‘Battlestar Galactica’

When the original Battlestar Galactica aired in the late 1970s, even its most stalwart fans will admit it was borderline cheesy in its execution. But when the series was rebooted in 2004, the producers, writers, and cast took a much more serious approach. The result was a series that found widespread critical acclaim, with 19 Emmy Award nominations and a Peabody Award. In 2019, the New York Times placed it on a list of the 20 best TV shows of the past 20 years, saying that “no show has surpassed its original incarnation as spectacularly.” And it was that approach to the material that attracted veteran actor Edward James Olmos to the show. Speaking at a New York Comic Con panel, he admitted he didn’t know much about the original, but was blown away by the writing on the reboot. (Click on the media bar below to hear Edward James Olmos)
Battlestar Galactica is currently streaming on Peacock.