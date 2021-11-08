Lin-Manuel Miranda Found Plenty Of Voices In ‘Encanto’

Since achieving superstardom with Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s talents have been in high demand. Sometimes, projects have sought him out as an actor, director, or voice artist. But his newest project, the Disney animated film Encanto, wanted his musical skills. Miranda’s voice won’t be heard in the movie, but he is Encanto’s primary composer. Miranda told us that writing music for Encanto was interesting and challenging, since the film focuses on a very large, multi-generational family, so there were a lot of voices that he needed to accommodate. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lin-Manuel Miranda)