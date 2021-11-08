John Legend’s In The Ariana Grande Fan Club

Among the coaches on The Voice, there’s always a competition to mentor the winning performer, but it’s always a friendly competition. When it comes to each other’s careers, there’s usually a mutual admiration society of respect. And that’s exactly how John Legend feels about the show’s newest coach, Ariana Grande. Legend told us that he and his family are all big Grande fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Legend)
