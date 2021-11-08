‘Big … Big … Big’ Was ‘Red Notice’ Director’s Intention

Red Notice is an action comedy hybrid that teams up Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot on a worldwide manhunt. With that kind of star power attached, it’s said that the film is the most expensive one ever filmed for Netflix. Writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously worked with Johnson on the films Central Intelligence and Skyscraper, told us he wanted to put his favorite leading man into the kind of movie that would appeal to movie fans on several different levels. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rawson Marshall Thurber)