Why Angelina Jolie Will Be ‘Eternal’-ly Grateful For A Chance To Join The MCU

Superhero movies have been around for decades — though there is some debate, many people consider 1936’s original Flash Gordon to be the first. However, in the 13 years since Iron Man inaugurated the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the MCU has taken the superhero film concept to a whole new level. So far, the MCU has produced 26 feature films and 16 television series, many of them sharing characters and interlocking storylines, giving the MCU audience a chance to get to know the characters in great depth. It’s an approach that Angelina Jolie appreciates. Now that she’s starring in the latest MCU entry, Eternals, she told us what she thinks is the best thing about being a Marvel superhero. (Click on the media bar below to hear Angelina Jolie)