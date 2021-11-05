Twenty Years Ago, ’24’ Was Right On Time For Kiefer Sutherland

Fans of classic Hollywood cinema may recall that the movie High Noon played the idea of a story happening in real time to perfection back in 1952. But it took nearly five decades for television to embrace the idea, with the show 24 taking a minute-by-minute look at a pivotal day in the life of U.S. counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer. After a lengthy film career, Kiefer Sutherland embraced the TV role, playing Bauer to perfection and turning him into one of the most iconic characters of the 21st century so far. Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 24’s premiere, and Sutherland says that, from the very beginning, he knew it was a show that had all the right elements to make it something special. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kiefer Sutherland)
As we mentioned, 24 was Sutherland’s first starring role in a television series after a film career that had seen him make more than three dozen movies in 17 years. Having started in film back in the 1980s, Sutherland admitted he was reluctant to take what many people considered to be a step down into TV, but that 24 was a real game-changer, not just for him but for the way actors perceived television as a medium. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kiefer Sutherland)