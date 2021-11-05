Revisiting ‘Dexter’ Came Naturally For Michael C. Hall

Eight years after the original series came to an end, Dexter gets a reprise, with a new event series — Dexter: New Blood — premiering this weekend. Michael C. Hall once again stars as the man who’s lived a dual life as a crime-solver and a serial killer. The new series finds him transplanted to a different setting and with a new set of supporting characters, but Dexter himself is still an enigmatic character with dark secrets. When it came to putting himself back into the character, Hall told us that he didn’t dwell on the past, because he’d lived with the character long enough to pick up where he’d left off, extrapolating Dexter’s traits into the new setting and story. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael C. Hall)