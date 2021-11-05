Alone Again, Naturally: Tom Hanks On His New Film ‘Finch’

Tom Hanks knows what it’s like to play a man living in isolation. After all, he earned his fifth Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards for playing a man with only a volleyball for a companion in 2000’s Cast Away. In the new film Finch, Hanks is possibly the sole human survivor of an apocalypse. We could tell you more about the movie, but when we’ve got Hanks himself to describe it for you, we’ll let him take you a little more in depth into the story of Finch. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)